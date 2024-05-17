Eight railway executives be be prosecuted for financial infidelity

Eight railway executives are to face prosecution for financial infidelity and moral complicity in relation to the non-execution of a contract for the maintenance of trains and for the non-collection of rent from the leasing of rolling stock and real estate in 2017 and 2018.

The prosecution follows a preliminary investigation by financial prosecutors into the activities of the eight officials.

According to the case file, which is already in the hands of the competent investigator, an audit found that there was no certification of completion of a contract for the maintenance of trains, which had cost €5.5 million.

The officials belonged to GaiaOSE (a state-run company that manages railway-linked real estate), TrainOSE (the Italian-owned railway operator now called Hellenic Train) and the Hellenic Railway Rolling Stock Maintenance Company, which at the time in question had not yet been transferred to Italian ownership.

The case file also alleges that the officials caused a loss in revenue of €2.5 million for GaiaOSE and the Greek state by continuously extending contracts for the leasing of rolling stock and real estate.