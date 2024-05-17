Teenager says he was kidnapped, beaten by relatives of girl he liked

A 17-year-old boy in Sparta told police he was kidnapped and severely beaten by the relatives of a girl he was communicating with because they did not approve of their relationship.

According to the victim’s father, the teen was abducted in front of his mother by the girl’s brother and another person, who beat him and shoved him in the trunk of their car. They then drove to a house where they stared beating him again, together with the girl’s parents. His ordeal lasted for three hours.

After the attack, he was hospitalized for several days. The police have arrested the girl’s brother, her father and the person who accompanied them, while they are still looking for the mother.