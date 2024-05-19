NEWS

African dust augurs temperatures to match

African dust augurs temperatures to match
[Alexandros Vlachos/AMNA]

Dust blowing in from the Sahara cast a pall over the springtime sky in Athens and many other parts of Greece, particularly in the south, over the weekend, heralding a spike in temperatures more reminiscent of North Africa than Southern Europe for this time of year.

The national weather service, EMY, has forecast daytime highs of as much as 34 degrees Celsius in mainland Greece, the Peloponnese and the islands of the southern and eastern Aegean on Monday, with a further uptick expected on Tuesday.

The situation in northern parts of the country will be much different, however, with cloudy skies, scattered showers and the possibility of localized storms, especially at higher altitudes.

Sailors need to take care, as apart from poor visibility, they will also have to contend with winds of up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean and the Ionian seas. 

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Heat in Crete hits 38.6 C
NEWS

Heat in Crete hits 38.6 C

Meteo warns of continued rain and thunderstorms
NEWS

Meteo warns of continued rain and thunderstorms

Health warning issued by EODY over African dust
NEWS

Health warning issued by EODY over African dust

Flooded streets in downtown Thessaloniki after hour-long storm
NEWS

Flooded streets in downtown Thessaloniki after hour-long storm

Rain and dust coming to cloud sunny skies
NEWS

Rain and dust coming to cloud sunny skies

Balmy weather yields to storms and cooler temperatures
NEWS

Balmy weather yields to storms and cooler temperatures