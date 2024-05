Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Kir-Yianni winery in Imathia, in a short break from his two-day campaigning in northern Greece.

Mitsotakis was informed about the winery’s operation by the founder and former Thessaloniki mayor Yiannis Boutaris and his son Stelios, and later attended a lunch for him and his delegation near the vineyards.