Red Arrows swish through dusty Athens sky 

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as the Red Arrows, performed its first display over southern Athens on Saturday.

Despite the limited visibility due to the reappearance of Saharan dust, spectators who had gathered at the Flisvos Marina in Palio Faliro at noon watched the pilots conduct daring midair stunts and create forms in the colors of the British flag. The new nine-aircraft show featured maneuvers not seen in a long time as part of the display, which changes every year.

The Red Arrows, formed in 1964, are one of the world’s leading aerobatic groups using Hawk aircraft. They were created as a merger of previous RAF groups, with their first public appearance at Little Rissington in May 1965.