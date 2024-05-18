Wildlife shelter treats fox hit by car in Halkidiki

A wildlife shelter said it was treating a fox cub that was spotted by passing drivers on the side of the road in Halkidiki, northern Greece.

Stelios Geronymakis, from the Animal Rescue and Defense Group, told state-run AMNA news agency that they were informed by colleagues of a local veterinarian that a two-month-old fox cub, weighing 1.2 kg, had been found in the wider area of Olynthos with injuries on the right side of its head and neurological problems. “As evidence shows, it was the victim of a traffic accident,” he said.

The animal was taken to another vet who administered a drug to reduce brain pressure. The fox is recuperating in a shelter away from people and other animals until its condition stabilizes.