Suspect in estranged wife’s murder to testify on Monday

[InTime News]

A 50-year-old man who has allegedly confessed to the murder of his estranged wife in Menidi, eastern Attica, last Thursday, is due to testify to a prosecutor on Monday, after being charged with intentional homicide and illegal use of a weapon on Saturday. 

The 40-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times as she was walking to work. The knife used to kill her was still lodged in her abdomen when police arrived at the scene, on the junction of Parnithos and Aristotelous streets. 

According to reports, the victim had filed three complaints of domestic violence against the suspect over the past 11 years, the most recent being on May 7. Relatives of the victim told investigators that the 50-year-old man had repeatedly threatened to kill her and their children. 

Following the last complaint, he allegedly stalked her for a week, standing outside her house and threatening to “burn” everyone inside it. Another relative testified that when the woman was pregnant with her first child, her then husband had forced her head into a bucket of bleach. 

According to the police, the victim had been informed about the possibility of installing a panic button on her mobile phone, an application designed for women at risk of domestic abuse, and was given an access code to the app but did not activate it. 

She also refused the option of going to a shelter, according to the police. 

