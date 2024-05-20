Man remanded in custody after confessing to his ex-wife’s murder in Menidi

A 50-year-old man has been transferred to prison after confessing to the murder of his estranged wife in Menidi, east Attica, before an Athens prosecutor on Monday.

The man has been charged with intentional homicide and illegal use of weapons. He admitted to the crime, expressing remorse for his actions.

According to the case file, the suspect waited on the side of the street for his former wife last Thursday. When she appeared, he attacked her, stabbing her multiple times. The knife was still lodged in her abdomen when police arrived at the scene, at the junction of Parnithos and Aristotelous streets.

The 40-year-old victim had filed three complaints of domestic violence against the suspect over the past 11 years, the most recent on May 7. Relatives of the victim told investigators that the man had repeatedly threatened to kill her and their children.

As per the prosecutor and magistrate, the 50-year-old has been jailed pending trial.