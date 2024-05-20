NEWS

Minor with loaded revolver arrested in Athens

Minor with loaded revolver arrested in Athens

A teenager who was arrested by police after being found in possession of loaded revolver on Sunday night in Athens is expected to be led before a prosecutor.

The 17 year old’s father is also expected to appear before the prosecutor on charges of failing to supervise his child.

The young man was apprehended by police in the Kolonos area. Police sources said that during a routine search of his vehicle, officers noticed that he was carrying a gun on his waist that was loaded with five bullets.

The minor’s 39-year-old father was also arrested on the spot.

