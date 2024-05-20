Trial of nine Egyptian nationals in relation to deadly Pylos shipwreck to start Tuesday

Nine Egyptian nationals will stand trial Tuesday at Kalamata Three-Member Court of Appeal for Felonies, accused of smuggling in connection with the fishing boat that sank off the Peloponnesian town of Pylos last June.

The indictment alleges the nine took turns navigating the vessel and managing passengers. They protest their innocence, citing improper identification procedures. Defense lawyers note witnesses did not identify any accused as the captain or confirm payment for transport.

On June 14 last year a boat from Libya to Italy capsized near Pylos. According to international organizations, it is estimated that over 700 migrants were aboard, 104 of whom were rescued, and 81 bodies were recovered.