NEWS

Trial of nine Egyptian nationals in relation to deadly Pylos shipwreck to start Tuesday

Trial of nine Egyptian nationals in relation to deadly Pylos shipwreck to start Tuesday
[Julien Warnand, Pool via AP, File]

Nine Egyptian nationals will stand trial Tuesday at Kalamata Three-Member Court of Appeal for Felonies, accused of smuggling in connection with the fishing boat that sank off the Peloponnesian town of Pylos last June.

The indictment alleges the nine took turns navigating the vessel and managing passengers. They protest their innocence, citing improper identification procedures. Defense lawyers note witnesses did not identify any accused as the captain or confirm payment for transport.

On June 14 last year a boat from Libya to Italy capsized near Pylos. According to international organizations, it is estimated that over 700 migrants were aboard, 104 of whom were rescued, and 81 bodies were recovered.

Justice Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek defense team says 9 Egyptians accused of causing deadly shipwreck were misidentified as crew
NEWS

Greek defense team says 9 Egyptians accused of causing deadly shipwreck were misidentified as crew

Nine Egyptians to stand trial over deadly shipwreck
NEWS

Nine Egyptians to stand trial over deadly shipwreck

Criminal charges dropped against 35 international aid workers
NEWS

Criminal charges dropped against 35 international aid workers

Suspended sentence for police officer for migrant smuggling
NEWS

Suspended sentence for police officer for migrant smuggling

Judge refers nine Egyptians to trial over deadly migrant shipwreck
FOREIGN POLICY

Judge refers nine Egyptians to trial over deadly migrant shipwreck

New trial for four Afghans over Moria camp fire
NEWS

New trial for four Afghans over Moria camp fire