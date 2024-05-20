Over 3.5 million people in Greece use TikTok, according to data provided to Kathimerini by the social media giant. Moreover, the data shows that approximately 67% of TikTok users in the country are over 25 years old.

Nikos Xydas, owner of the advertising company Humble, stated that TikTok’s use in Greece became more widespread during the pandemic. Humble surveyed 4,000 people in Greece about their social media usage. According to the survey, Instagram remained the most popular social media platform in the country, however TikTok came a strong second, surpassing Facebook.

Specifically, TikTok is the favourite platform of around 30% of Greeks between the ages 13-17 and 18-24, while 34.1% of those aged 25-34 also prefer TikTok over any other social media platform. Furthermore, 36% of TikTok users between the ages 13-17 are on TikTok for two hours everyday, while 18.6% use it for over three hours daily.

Humble’s survey also found that 29% of users have purchased a service or a product that they saw on TikTok.

According to Xydas, Greek users view TikTok as something between a social media network and Netflix. “They tell us it attracts them, that they logged in for 5 minutes and stayed for two hours,” he said.