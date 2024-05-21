NEWS

Greeks do not trust each other, survey shows

Greeks do not trust each other, survey shows

Greeks are experiencing a significant crisis of trust not only in institutions, but also in each other, according to a nationwide survey by research organization Dianeosis.

Asked whether “most people are trustworthy,” an overwhelming 86.6% said that “we need to be especially careful in our dealings with people.”

The Jan 15 – Feb 12 survey “What Greeks Think 2024” was conducted on a sample of more than 3,300 participants over 17.

About half believe that “the biggest threat to the future of Greeks” is the economy, with 37% rating demographics as second.

Tellingly, 32.3% believe the most important factor for the country’s economic growth is faster administration of justice – a 2% rise from 2022 – while 27.3% say transparency in the public sector and institutions is the most crucial for economic growth, compared to 19% in 2022.

Moreover, 83% believe that in 2034 Greece “will be a country with many immigrants from many countries.”

