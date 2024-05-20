Mother accuses 16-year-old daughter for domestic violence in Corfu island

A 16-year-old accused of domestic violence and sexual harassment by her 42-year-old mother appeared before a prosecutor, who ordered her release, on Monday, in Corfu island.

The police arrested the 16-year-old on Sunday, after her mother reported her for violence and sexual harassment. Allegedly, the 16-year-old had attacked her mother and her 12-year-old sister.

The mother and her 12-year-old daughter will be examined by a forensic expert.