Kathimerini journalists among those honored with Botsis Foundation awards

Three Kathimerini journalists were presented with awards by the Botsis Foundation for the Promotion of Journalism at a ceremony at Athens’ Zappeion Hall, on Monday evening.

Specifically, Xenia Kounalaki, Kathimerini’s international news editor and a regular commentator, won an award for her work in the daily newspaper and in the fashion magazine Vogue, published by the Kathimerini group, as well as for her work as an independent writer of books; Manolis Kostidis was awarded for his work as the Turkey correspondent for Kathimerini and Skai TV; while Alexia Kalaitzi was awarded for her documentaries and special reports for Kathimerini’s online edition, among others.

Some of other journalists who were honored by the Botsis Foundation include Giannis Daras, for his TV documentaries on state broadcaster ERT ET3 channel; Evangelia Kareklaki, for her coverage of domestic violence and sexual abuse issues; Apostolos Mangiriadis for his objective take on the subjects he covers, also for ERT; and Dimitris Nikas for his work as the design strategist and creative art director at Naftemporiki newspaper.

The foundation also gave out two special awards. The first was a collective distinction for the journalists who covered Storm Daniel in Thessaly last September and the second was honorary plaques for Fire Service pilots Christos Moulas and Periklis Stefanidis, who lost their lives battling a blaze last year in Evia. The plaques were presented to the father of Stefanidis and to a high-ranked Army officer by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

This was the 38th award ceremony organized by the Botsis Foundation for the Promotion of Journalism. The awards are considered the highest honor for journalists in Greece.