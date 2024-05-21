Civil servants on strike across Greece

The federation of public sector employees, ADEDY, went on a 24-hour nationwide strike on Tuesday over wage demands.

Moreover, ADEDY has called for a demonstration at 11 a.m. in front of the Economy Ministry in downtown Athens, which may cause some traffic problems in the city center.

In its announcement, ADEDY said that it called the strike to fight against “price increases and impoverishment of employees by the government’s policies.”

Moreover, it is demanding a horizontal increase of 10% in the salaries of public-sector employees, collective agreements on wages, an increase in the tax-free allowance to 12,000 euros and an increase in hazard pay.

The strike will affect public services, though public transport is not expected to experience any problems.