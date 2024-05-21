NEWS

Swedish teens attempt to take down Greek flag on Rhodes, face court

[InTime News]

Two Swedish teenagers faced a court on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes on Tuesday after attempting to take down the Greek flag from the front of a police station in what appears to have been a social media stunt.

The two 19-year-olds, who were on the popular island on holiday, were arrested on the spot and sent directly to trial, with the court finding them guilty of showing disrespect for a national symbol.

They were given suspended sentences of six and seven months, respectively, meaning they will not have to serve any time in prison.

Their youth reportedly spared them from a more severe sentence.

According to the local news outlet Rodiaki, the 19-year-olds were filming their “exploits” for social media as they tried to take down the flag late on Saturday night.

They reportedly admitted to being drunk at the time and apologized for their actions.

