NEWS

Passengers pushing broken-down trolley bus sparks social media mirth

Passengers pushing broken-down trolley bus sparks social media mirth

Greek social media users have been in stitches since Sunday over a video showing passengers pushing a broken-down trolley bus on Syngrou Avenue in Athens. 

The bus broke down in the middle of the circuit of a bicycle race that was taking place in central Athens on Sunday. 

The driver, with the aid of passengers, passersby, police and even a couple of cyclists pushed the vehicle out of the way so the race could continue. 

It was a humorous incident during an event that otherwise drew criticism from Athenians frustrated with the frequent closure of the city center for events and protests.

Media Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece’s press freedom index improves, still ranks last in EU
NEWS

Greece’s press freedom index improves, still ranks last in EU

Greek Australians share stories: ‘Poverty is why we came’
DIASPORA

Greek Australians share stories: ‘Poverty is why we came’

The chronicle of a media alliance
SOCIETY

The chronicle of a media alliance

Kathimerini, New York Times celebrate enduring partnership of 25 years
SOCIETY

Kathimerini, New York Times celebrate enduring partnership of 25 years

What did you Google in 2023? ‘Barbie,’ Israel-Hamas war are among the year’s top internet searches
SOCIETY

What did you Google in 2023? ‘Barbie,’ Israel-Hamas war are among the year’s top internet searches

The most popular Greek islands on Instagram
SOCIETY

The most popular Greek islands on Instagram