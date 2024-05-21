Passengers pushing broken-down trolley bus sparks social media mirth

Greek social media users have been in stitches since Sunday over a video showing passengers pushing a broken-down trolley bus on Syngrou Avenue in Athens.

The bus broke down in the middle of the circuit of a bicycle race that was taking place in central Athens on Sunday.

The driver, with the aid of passengers, passersby, police and even a couple of cyclists pushed the vehicle out of the way so the race could continue.

It was a humorous incident during an event that otherwise drew criticism from Athenians frustrated with the frequent closure of the city center for events and protests.