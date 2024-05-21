NEWS

Man rammed by car in road rage incident in west Athens

A 43-year-old man was rammed by another motorist on Tuesday morning during what is believed to be a road rage incident, in the western Athenian suburb of Aigaleo. 

According to reports, the victim, who was in his car with his wife, got into an altercation with a group of three men in another car over unknown reasons.

The three men jumped out of their car and assaulted the couple, going on to ram the 43-year-old with their vehicle. 

The couple was taken to hospital with various injuries, non life-threatening, while police are investigating the incident. 

Crime

