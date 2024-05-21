NEWS

Schoolboy hospitalized after steel gate falls on him

[Kathimerini.gr]

Three people have been arrested after a steel gate, which was being erected at an Athens primary school, fell on a 9-year-old pupil.

The boy, who attends the 3rd Primary School in the northern suburb of Kifissia, was slightly injured in the incident, which occurred around 1.30 p.m., and was transferred to hospital by ambulance.

He will be kept in hospital for 24 hours as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, workers were carrying out work on the school grounds during the lunch break and were making sure the door was secure.

Police proceeded to arrest three workmen who were involved in erecting the gate and a case file is being prepared.

Earlier this month, a six-year-old boy in Fthiotida, Central Greece, was injured when a steel door at his school fell on him.

