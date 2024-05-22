NEWS

Calls for psychologist profession to be regulated

The urgent need to set up a public legal entity for the regulation of the psychology profession in Greece, as is the case in most EU countries, was highlighted at a conference held at Panteion University in Athens by the Hellenic Psychological Society.

Since the establishment of the first university psychology department in Greece four decades ago, approximately 45,000 psychologists have graduated, who are active professionally without being supervised by a public body, as has been the case for years for professionals who offer public health services, such as doctors, nurses, recently dietitians etc.

It was pointed out that given the increased demand for psychological support and treatment that has been observed in recent years, especially after the successive social crises that have plagued Greece, it is necessary to protect the public from people who do not have the formal and essential qualifications to provide help. 

