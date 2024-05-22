NEWS

Man arrested after antiquities found in car

A man has been arrested near Patras in northern Peloponnese for illegal possession of ancient artifacts from the Mycenaean and Roman periods. 

Following a search of the suspect’s car, police found a wide-mouthed small amphora from the Roman period, four fragments of Mycenaean pottery, two oxidized bronze coins, a ring with a Byzantine elongated extension, a metal multi-tool knife, and a metal sphere.

The suspect faces charges for violating laws protecting antiquities and cultural heritage.

Crime

