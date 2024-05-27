NEWS

Ten dead, 39 injured in southern Turkey highway collision

File photo. [AP]

Ten people died and 39 others were injured in southern Turkey on Sunday when an intercity bus collided with three other vehicles on a main highway, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The bus, travelling to Istanbul from Diyarbakir, crashed into a transport truck and two other vehicles in the Tarsus district near the Mediterranean city of Mersin, he said on social media platform X.

The government said an investigation had been launched. [Reuters]

