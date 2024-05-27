NEWS

9 arrested after violent brawl in Alexandroupoli

Nine individuals have been arrested following a violent altercation in the early hours of Sunday in the town of Alexandroupoli, located in northern Greece.

According to reports, a group of approximately a dozen individuals, aged between 19 and 25, engaged in a brawl at Altinalmazi Park for reasons that are currently unknown. Two individuals sustained serious injuries, one to the head and the other to the abdominal area. They are currently hospitalized at the General University Hospital of Alexandroupoli. Their lives are not in danger, doctors said.

The suspects are expected to be brought before the prosecutor’s office, facing charges related to involvement in the altercation and causing serious bodily harm. Additionally, one of them is facing charges of attempted premeditated murder and violating firearm legislation.

