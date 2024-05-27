Authorities suspect arson in Lamia food factory fire

Fire Service investigators have indicated that the recent fire at a food factory in Lamia, central Greece, was an act of arson.

The prosecutor has been informed of the preliminary findings, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The investigation was initiated as authorities examine a possible connection between the May 19 fire at Giannitsis Logistics SA and a mass food poisoning incident (gastroenteritis) that affected elementary school students in Lamia.

The fire broke out a few days after the food poisoning incident and just one day before a scheduled inspection by the Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) at the factory, which supplied meals to dozens of schools in the area, raising suspicions.

The first complaints about the school meals were made by the association of parents and guardians of the 16th Experimental Primary School in May last year. They reported issues such as hair and pieces of plastic in the packaging, small portions, and poorly cooked winter salads.