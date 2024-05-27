Panathinaikos team gets hero’s welcome from thousands of fans at Athens airport

Thousands of Panathinaikos fans gathered at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos airport on Monday, to greet their basketball team that won the Euroleague championship.

The fans had gathered from early afternoon to celebrate the 7th Euroleague title of Panathinaikos, who beat Real Madrid 80-95 on Sunday’s final.

The triumphant team arrived at 2:30 pm and boarded on an open green bus bound for OAKA, Panathinaikos’ home stadium.

