All 140 electric buses to hit Athens streets by end of June, deputy minster says

All 140 electric buses to hit Athens streets by end of June, deputy minster says
[InTime News]

Deputy Minister of Trasportation, Christina Alexopoulou, has stated that all 140 electric buses are expected to hit the streets of Athens by the end of June, during a visit at Rentis depot, on Monday 

Specifically, after evaluating the data collected during the first 5 days of operation of the initial 65-70 electric buses in Athens, the ministry has decided to gradually increase the number of electric buses operating in the Greek capital. 

According to the ministry’s schedule, within the first days of June approximately 100 electric buses are expected to be in service, while by the end of the month all of 140 electric buses will be operational. 

