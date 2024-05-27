NEWS

Police made 1,000 arrests for domestic violence in May, minister says

[Shutterstock]

The Minister of Citizens Protection, Michalis Chrisochoidis stated in a Monday interview that in May the Hellenic Police made 1,000 arrests for domestic violence.

According to Chrisochoidis, the domestic violence complaints to the police have increased by 60% comparing to last year. The minister said that more people are speaking out against abuse and that citizens trust the Hellenic Police. 

Chrisochoidis’ comments come at a time when Greece has seen a surge in domestic violence incidents, particularly against women. Earlier in May, a woman was murdered in the Menidi area of Athens by her ex-husband. 

The minister also commented on the Europa Conference League Final, which will take place in Athens on May 29, calling on citizens to follow police instructions.  

