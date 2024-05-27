Tragic accident claims life of 36-year-old man near Thessaloniki

A 36-year-old man lost his life after being crushed by a building’s roof near the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. during construction work on the lower floor, where the man was working alongside his father-in-law and friends.

Witnesses reported that the cement slab above them broke, resulting in the tragic accident.

The victim’s father-in-law sustained injuries to the chest and legs and was transported to Ippokrateio Hospital for treatment.