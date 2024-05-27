Delphi archaeological site closure for fire drill

Visitors to Delphi will be barred from entering the archaeological site after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, as announced by the Ministry of Culture on Monday.

This closure is due to a fire and visitor evacuation drill scheduled to commence at 6 p.m. However, the Museum of Delphi will maintain regular operating hours.

Groups who have not concluded their tours by the designated time will be permitted to stay but must adhere to directions provided by guards and confine themselves to specified areas.

The drill is a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Culture and Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

[AMNA]