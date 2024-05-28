NEWS

Defense minister meets with Chicago Council of Global Affairs

File photo.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias met in Athens on Monday with a delegation of the Chicago Council of Global Affairs, headed by President Ivo Daalder and Hellenic American Leadership Council Executive Director Endy Zemenides.

“I briefed the participants on the Greece-US strategic relationship and our enhanced cooperation in the area of defense, following the two new Protocols of the MDCA I signed with my counterparts, Mr Mike Pompeo, in 2019, and Mr Antony Blinken, in 2021,” Dendias said in a post on a private social media account, referring to the previous and current US secretaries of state.

The defense minister added that they also discussed the security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and Greece’s role in the broader region. 

The meeting, he noted, was also attended by the chiefs of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Dimitrios Choupis, the Army General Staff Lieutenant General Georgios Kostidis, the Navy General Staff Vice Admiral Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras HN, and the Air Force General Staff Lieutenant General (HAF) Dimosthenis Grigoriadis. [AMNA]

