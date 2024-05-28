NEWS

Man cleared of suspicion of stabbing wife in Nikaia

Police on Tuesday released a 57-year-old man from custody after clearing him of suspicion of stabbing and injuring his wife in their home in the Piraeus suburb of Nikaia on Monday night.

According to reports, investigators discovered that the man was not at the house when the incident occurred. In the meantime, a medical examiner on Tuesday also reportedly determined that the woman’s stab wounds were self-inflicted.

The suspect had been arrested after his wife, also aged 57, called the police’s emergency number to report that she had been stabbed by her husband and required medical assistance.

The woman, who has been identified as a Peruvian national, was rushed to hospital and treated for injuries to her abdomen, which were later ruled to have been self-inflicted.

A prosecutor has ordered that the woman be held for further examination, as the reasons why she would accuse her husband of stabbing her are not clear.

The 57-year-old man, however, has been arrested on three prior occasions this year alone, as well as in 2022 and 2021, on domestic abuse charges. 

