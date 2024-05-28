Security operation for soccer game to affect commuters

Commuters in the Greek capital are in for another day of upheaval on Wednesday due to a massive security operation for the Europa Conference League soccer final that is being hosted at the OPAP Arena in the northern Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia.

According to a police announcement on Tuesday, the operation will affect service on Line 1 of the Athens metro (also known as the ISAP electrical railway) as fans of local side Olympiakos are ferried to the stadium from their designated muster point.

Supporters of the Piraeus club have been told to gather at 6 p.m. at the Peace and Friend Stadium in Neo Faliro so they can be escorted to the train and pass security checks. Many are expected to also use the train to get to Neo Faliro on Wednesday afternoon, while the security measures will also affect services on the tram.

Fans of rival side Fiorentina from Italy will be ferried by specially chartered buses to Nea Filadelfia from the OAKA Olympic Stadium in Maroussi, with street closures expected along the way.

Roads will also be closed as the teams travel to and from the stadium.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s measures come after northern Athens found itself gridlocked on Monday afternoon by thousands of Panathinaikos fans who had gathered at the airport and at OAKA to welcome the team as it returned from Berlin carrying its seventh Euroleague basketball cup.

The city center had also been shut down on Sunday night by Panathinaikos fans celebrating their team’s victory.