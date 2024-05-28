NEWS

Trial into Covid nursing home deaths interrupted by Covid

Trial into Covid nursing home deaths interrupted by Covid

A trial related to the death of multiple patients at a nursing home in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, during the coronavirus pandemic had to be paused on Tuesday after a member of the court tested positive for the highly transmissible disease, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency has reported.

The case relates to a severe outbreak of Covid at the nursing home in August 2020 that is believed to have contributed to the death of 28 patients at the facility.

Standing trial are the siblings who owned and ran the nursing home at the time and who have been accused of failing to implement proper safety protocols to protect their patients from the virus.

Tuesday’s session was supposed to hear from several witnesses, but has now been put off until next month.

Coronavirus Death Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ebb in Covid vaccinations
NEWS

Ebb in Covid vaccinations

AstraZeneca pulls its Covid-19 vaccine from the European market
NEWS

AstraZeneca pulls its Covid-19 vaccine from the European market

Deaths from flu, covid rose to 48 last week
NEWS

Deaths from flu, covid rose to 48 last week

Significant decrease in covid-19 cases amid persisting influenza concerns
NEWS

Significant decrease in covid-19 cases amid persisting influenza concerns

Covid, flu numbers start to ease, but deaths still high
NEWS

Covid, flu numbers start to ease, but deaths still high

Respiratory infections wave starting to recede
NEWS

Respiratory infections wave starting to recede