Trial into Covid nursing home deaths interrupted by Covid

A trial related to the death of multiple patients at a nursing home in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, during the coronavirus pandemic had to be paused on Tuesday after a member of the court tested positive for the highly transmissible disease, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency has reported.

The case relates to a severe outbreak of Covid at the nursing home in August 2020 that is believed to have contributed to the death of 28 patients at the facility.

Standing trial are the siblings who owned and ran the nursing home at the time and who have been accused of failing to implement proper safety protocols to protect their patients from the virus.

Tuesday’s session was supposed to hear from several witnesses, but has now been put off until next month.