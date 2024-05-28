NEWS

Teacher injured by firecrackers in northern Athens school

Teacher injured by firecrackers in northern Athens school
[Intime News]

A teacher at a middle school in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi sustained minor injuries to her legs after a group of boys let off several large firecrackers inside school grounds.

Police have remanded nine minors for questioning in connection with the incident, which took place at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

All nine suspects are reportedly aged 14 and do not attend the school where the attack took place.

They also threw eggs, indicating that they may have had some kind of beef with pupils at the specific school.

Crime Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police remove squatters from Komotini university
NEWS

Police remove squatters from Komotini university

Plan mulled to tackle juvenile delinquency
NEWS

Plan mulled to tackle juvenile delinquency

Anarchists claim responsibility for arson attack on school buses in Zografou
NEWS

Anarchists claim responsibility for arson attack on school buses in Zografou

Education Ministry to probe school attack
NEWS

Education Ministry to probe school attack

Fewer thugs, more violence, student survey indicates
NEWS

Fewer thugs, more violence, student survey indicates

Campus safety plans under assessment
NEWS

Campus safety plans under assessment