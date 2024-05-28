Teacher injured by firecrackers in northern Athens school

A teacher at a middle school in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi sustained minor injuries to her legs after a group of boys let off several large firecrackers inside school grounds.

Police have remanded nine minors for questioning in connection with the incident, which took place at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

All nine suspects are reportedly aged 14 and do not attend the school where the attack took place.

They also threw eggs, indicating that they may have had some kind of beef with pupils at the specific school.