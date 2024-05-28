NEWS

Toddler in critical condition with severe burns

Toddler in critical condition with severe burns
[Shutterstock]

A two-year-old girl suffering severe burns was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a combustion-related accident in Thessaloniki, according to local news sites.

The toddler was standing next to her father, who was filling his motor vehicle with a gas can. Under unknown circumstances, the liquid caught on fire and the daughter’s clothes were engulfed in flames.

The accident took place on Saturday and the girl was initially transferred to a local hospital, but on Tuesday she was airlifted to a hospital in Athens.

The latest reports mention that she has suffered severe burns and is in a critical condition while being treated in the ICU.

The 28-year-old father received first aid in Thessaloniki. A case has been filed against him for exposing a child to danger, local media report. The local police department has initiated preliminary investigations.

Child Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek-operated vessel hit by missiles off Yemen’s coast, say shipping sources
NEWS

Greek-operated vessel hit by missiles off Yemen’s coast, say shipping sources

Wildfire breaks out in central Greece, firefighting planes dispatched
NEWS

Wildfire breaks out in central Greece, firefighting planes dispatched

Teacher injured by firecrackers in northern Athens school
NEWS

Teacher injured by firecrackers in northern Athens school

Gang in police’s crosshairs over assault on forest cleanup volunteers
NEWS

Gang in police’s crosshairs over assault on forest cleanup volunteers

Trial into Covid nursing home deaths interrupted by Covid
NEWS

Trial into Covid nursing home deaths interrupted by Covid

Athens hosts international religious freedom meeting
NEWS

Athens hosts international religious freedom meeting