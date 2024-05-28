Toddler in critical condition with severe burns

A two-year-old girl suffering severe burns was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a combustion-related accident in Thessaloniki, according to local news sites.

The toddler was standing next to her father, who was filling his motor vehicle with a gas can. Under unknown circumstances, the liquid caught on fire and the daughter’s clothes were engulfed in flames.

The accident took place on Saturday and the girl was initially transferred to a local hospital, but on Tuesday she was airlifted to a hospital in Athens.

The latest reports mention that she has suffered severe burns and is in a critical condition while being treated in the ICU.

The 28-year-old father received first aid in Thessaloniki. A case has been filed against him for exposing a child to danger, local media report. The local police department has initiated preliminary investigations.