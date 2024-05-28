NEWS

Police release images of cocaine haul

Police in Athens have released images of last week’s seizure of almost 110 kilograms of cocaine that was hidden in a container containing a cargo of frozen squid in Piraeus port on a vessel from South America.

The vessel on which the container was loaded had embarked from Peru, with its shipping documents stating that it was destined for Croatia.

A police video showed that the cocaine blocks, 100 of which were found, were stamped with the word “Summer.”

Thursday’s seizure occurred a day after a bigger cocaine shipment, amounting to 210 kilograms, was found hidden in a container of frozen shrimp that had arrived on a vessel from Ecuador and was en route to Albania.

Crime Shipping

