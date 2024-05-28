Greece finds 46 kilos of cocaine in a container with bananas

Greek authorities confiscated some 46 kilos of cocaine hidden in a container with bananas aboard a vessel inspected at the port of Piraeus, police sources said on Tuesday.

Last week, Greece announced it had dismantled an international criminal group trafficking cocaine in shipping containers from Latin America to Europe.

The investigation launched by local authorities in cooperation with the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Authorities seized a cocaine shipment, amounting to 210 kilograms, hidden in a container of frozen shrimp that had arrived on a vessel from Ecuador and was en route to Albania. They also seized a second shipment of 110 kilograms of cocaine, hidden among frozen squid.

According to the customs officer that did the investigation along with the drug squad officers, the value of Tuesday’s discovered substance was around two million euros.

“The investigation is still ongoing to dismantle this international drug trafficking ring and identify whether this case relates to similar cases being pursued,” the authorities said.