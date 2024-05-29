NEWS

Area of volunteers attack scanned for drug fields

File photo. [InTime News]

A veil of mystery continued on Monday to shroud the case of the beating and knife attack on two volunteers in the Parnitha forest area north of Athens after Friday midnight, seriously injuring one of them. 

Kathimerini understands that police are scanning the area where the volunteers were attacked by a group of eight people for drug plantations. 

The volunteers of the group “Save Your Hood,” who were participating in a campaign to clean the forest of garbage, were spending the night in an abandoned building so that they could continue their work on Saturday. According to one of the volunteers, 33, two cars with eight young people arrived at the spot and started asking them why they were there at about 1.30 a.m. After a brief conversation, the individuals got back into their cars and drove away. They however returned a short while later and attacked the volunteers, seriously injuring one of them.

