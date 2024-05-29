NEWS

Conference League final to affect ISAP services

[Shutterstock]

Athens will enforce traffic measures for Wednesday’s UEFA Europa Conference League final between Olympiakos and Italy’s Fiorentina at the AEK Arena in Nea Filadelfia, western Athens.

Line 1 of the Athens metro (also known as the ISAP electrical railway) will serve the public until 5 p.m., then transport fans exclusively.

Olympiakos fans with red tickets will gather at Peace and Friendship Stadium in Neo Faliro and be taken to Perissos station from 6.30 p.m. without making other stops. 

Neutral fans with white tickets will travel from Irini and Thissio stations to Perissos.

Fiorentina fans with blue tickets will be bused from OAKA under heavy security.

After the game, fans will depart via the same routes. Traffic restrictions will affect multiple areas, including Nea Filadelfia, Athens, and Piraeus. Increased medical services will be on standby for emergencies.

