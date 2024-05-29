NEWS

Drug trafficking ring dismantled in Attica

Authorities have dismantled a drug trafficking ring in Attica region, according to reports on Wednesday.

After searching several homes in Vari, southern Athens, on Monday, police seized 25.27 kg of raw cannabis, 1.575 kg of processed cannabis, 48 grams of cocaine, a pistol, 92 bullets, four precision scales, 68,430 euros in cash, and three mobile phones.

Three foreign nationals, aged 59, 33, and 27, were arrested for drug and weapon offenses.

The suspects were brought before a prosecutor.

