Japanese princess Kako visits historic judo academy in Athens

The Princess of Japan, Kako, visited the historic Panellinios judo academy in Athens on Tuesday afternoon and met with young Greek judo athletes.

Kako is on a five-day official trip to Greece, part of the “Year of Culture and Tourism between Greece and Japan.”

The reason behind her visit to Panellinios is that the founder of Judo, Jigoro Kano, had visited the same academy 99 years ago. Jigoro Kano is a much respected figure in Japan.

Few hours after meeting the Greek president and the prime minister, Kako arrived to Panellinios to meet the young judo athletes. Some 16 judo practitioners, aged between 10 and 24 years old demonstrated their skills in front of the princess.

Kako sat beneath Kano’s portrait and applauded the athletes’ efforts. After the demonstration ended, she talked with each of them. The princess asked the young Judo practitioners’ about their dreams and their favorite techniques.

“She was very polite, calm and emitted a positive energy,” said to Kathimerini, 21-year-old Panellinios athlete Niki Voulpasin.

The president of Panellinios Club, Alexis Alexopoulos, stated that judo is one of the most historic sports of the club and that it continues to develop. “I felt proud witnessing the efforts of our children in front of the princess of Japan,” he said.