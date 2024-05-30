NEWS

Prosecutor insists on guilty verdicts in Kostopoulos killing appeal trial

[Intime News]

The prosecutor at Athens’ appeals court proposed on Thursday to uphold the guilty verdicts for the two men convicted of fatally beating Zak Kostopoulos, a gay rights activist, during an altercation in a jewelry shop in downtown Athens on September 21, 2018.

Stelios Kostarelos recommended that both the owner of the jewelry store, where Kostopoulos was attacked and the real estate agent who participated in his brutal beating should be found guilty of causing fatal bodily harm.

In 2022, a first instance court had sentenced both men to 10 years in prison, after finding them guilty of causing fatal bodily harm to the LGBTQ rights activist. However, the 80-year-old jewelry store owner was not sent to prison due to his age and served his sentence under house arrest. 

The prosecutor also said that the two men knew that the repeated blows to the head of the victim could be fatal, adding that the incident looked like “a lynching.”

Crime Justice LGBTQ

