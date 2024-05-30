Lime scooters return to Athens and Thessaloniki after four years

Lime scooters are gradually returning to Athens and Thessaloniki, as the company is recovering from the blow inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic that saw its revenue sink by 95%.

On Wednesday, Lime placed the first batch of its upgraded scooters near the White Tower of Thessaloniki. Next month, the company plans to deploy them to the southern suburbs of Athens. In total, the company plans on gradually returning 500 scooters to Greek streets, four years after leaving the country.

Greece has been a challenging market for e-scooter rental companies, due to vague legislation, as well as widespread theft and vandalism. RideMovi, an electric bicycle rental company had to suspend its operations in Athens after an increase in vandalism cases.

According to market sources, Athens is ideal for e-scooter use due to its good weather, however it lacks infrastructure and clear legislation. In 2021, Greece introduced regulations for e-scooters to its Highway Code. Riders of e-scooters must wear helmets and have a speed limit of 25 km/h.