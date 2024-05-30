NEWS

Van collision with tourist bus leaves one dead in northern Greece

Van collision with tourist bus leaves one dead in northern Greece
[Ιntime News]

One man died when the van he was driving smashed into the back of a  tourist bus temporarily stopped in the emergency lane of Greece’s main north-south highway near the town of Katerini, early Thursday morning. 

The accident happened at tthe 417th kilometre of the Athens-Thessaloniki highway, in the direction if Athens, five kilometres after the Litohoro junction, police said.

The bus was transferring tourists from Romania, none of whom was injured. Passengers were provided with another bus and continued their journey.

The 44-year-old victim was transferred to a nearby health center where doctors confirmed his death. 

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision. 

Accident Death

