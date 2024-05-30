Fire drill held at Delphi archaeological site

A fire drill dubbed Syvilla 2024, was held at the archaeological site of Delphi on Wednesday, as part of an effort to prepare for summer wildfires.

The Ministry of Culture said the drill simulated a wildfire threatening the archaeological site. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, who attended the drill, said that wildfires are “the most imminent threat” for Greece’s archaeological heritage.

The exercise was also attended by the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vasillis Kikilias.