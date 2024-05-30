Tempe: Defendant sues EPPO for malpractice

A defendant in the Contract 717 case, which has been linked to the tragic Tempe railway accident, has filed a lawsuit against the European investigator and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), accusing them of misconduct and abuse of power.

“Institutions that repeatedly instrumentalize and violate the law will face a legal indictment,” the defendant’s lawyers said in a statement.

“Judicial independence does not mean judicial arbitrariness. The innocent victims of the Tempe accident shall not become an alibi or springboard for personal gain,” the statement continued.

The EPPO in Athens brought charges in December against 23 suspects – including 18 public officials – for crimes relating to the execution of Contract 717 for signaling and other work that was not carried out.

The lack of signaling and safety measures on the railway has been blamed for causing the deadly train collision at Tempi, in which 57 people, mostly university students, were killed in February 2023.

The defendants are facing charges of fraud, complicity to commit fraud, false certification, breach of trust and complicity to commit breach of trust.