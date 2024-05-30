NEWS

Tempe: Defendant sues EPPO for malpractice

Tempe: Defendant sues EPPO for malpractice
File photo.

A defendant in the Contract 717 case, which has been linked to the tragic Tempe railway accident, has filed a lawsuit against the European investigator and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), accusing them of misconduct and abuse of power.

“Institutions that repeatedly instrumentalize and violate the law will face a legal indictment,” the defendant’s lawyers said in a statement.

“Judicial independence does not mean judicial arbitrariness. The innocent victims of the Tempe accident shall not become an alibi or springboard for personal gain,” the statement continued.

The EPPO in Athens brought charges in December against 23 suspects – including 18 public officials – for crimes relating to the execution of Contract 717 for signaling and other work that was not carried out.

The lack of signaling and safety measures on the railway has been blamed for causing the deadly train collision at Tempi, in which 57 people, mostly university students, were killed in February 2023.

The defendants are facing charges of fraud, complicity to commit fraud, false certification, breach of trust and complicity to commit breach of trust.

Justice EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Supreme Court excludes far-right party from EU election ballot
NEWS

Supreme Court excludes far-right party from EU election ballot

Commission refers Greece to EU Court over hospitals’ delayed payments to suppliers
NEWS

Commission refers Greece to EU Court over hospitals’ delayed payments to suppliers

EU’s chief prosecutor investigating Tempe disaster critical of ministerial immunity
NEWS

EU’s chief prosecutor investigating Tempe disaster critical of ministerial immunity

European Commission refers Greece to CJEU over failure to finalize water and flood management plans
NEWS

European Commission refers Greece to CJEU over failure to finalize water and flood management plans

Prosecutor to probe Asimakopoulou’s alleged GDPR breach
NEWS

Prosecutor to probe Asimakopoulou’s alleged GDPR breach

DPA to investigate alleged data breach by conservative MEP
NEWS

DPA to investigate alleged data breach by conservative MEP