AEK on trail of OPAP Arena vandals

AEK Athens, whose stadium, the OPAP Arena, hosted the UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday night between Olympiacos and Italy’s Fiorentina, is seeking legal action against the vandals who damaged the venue.

AEK says that regardless of the development of UEFA’s disciplinary proceedings against those responsible, the club is requesting the details of the perpetrators in order to proceed with legal action.

The club stressed some of the perps have posted their actions on social media, some with their names, while there is also material from the stadium’s electronic surveillance system, which UEFA has been asked to hand over.