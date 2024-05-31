Car crashes into cafe, no injuries reported

Α car crashed into a coffee shop on Syngrou Avenue in Kallithea, south of the city center, in the early hours of Friday. No one was injured in the incident.

Early reports indicate that the driver of the Audi SUV was traveling at high speed toward Piraeus when he lost control of the vehicle while attempting to turn right onto the service road near Panteion University. The car then crashed through the entrance of the coffee shop.

At the time of the crash, the coffee shop, which typically serves many students from the nearby university, had no customers inside. There was only one staff member present in the kitchen. Significant material damage was reported.

No further information is currently available.