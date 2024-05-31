NEWS

Man arrested for alleged rape after woman found injured in central Athens

File photo. [InTime News]

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on charges of raping a 33-year-old woman.

The suspect, of Palestinian origin, was arrested on Monday near Omonia Square in the center of Athens by officers from the motorcycle-riding Dias unit. During a routine search, they discovered a knife in his possession. He was then taken to the Omonia police station for interrogation.

Shortly after, other Dias officers responded to a distress call from a woman inside an abandoned building nearby. The woman, originally from Albania, was found bound and injured.

She was transported to Gennimatas General Hospital, where examinations revealed injuries throughout her body and a knife wound on her left thigh.

Following this, the woman was transferred to the Omonia police station, where she reported that the 27-year-old had assaulted, restrained, and raped her.

