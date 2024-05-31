NEWS

Greek and Israeli air forces hold aerial refuelling drill south of Crete

Greek and Israeli airforces held an aerial refuelling drill south of Crete, it was announced on Friday. 

The drill took place on Monday, but it was not announced earlier due to security reasons. 

According to Kathimerini sources, an Israeli aerial tanker provided aerial refuelling to a large number of Greek F-16 fighter jets. The Israeli airplane entered the Greek airspace on Monday and left on Tuesday. The Israeli airplane also did a quick stop to Irakleion airport. 

The area south of Crete is of strategic importance to Greece, highlighted military sources, speaking to Kathimerini. It is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon deposits.

